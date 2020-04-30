Several parents of Columbia high school seniors have taken to social media to advocate for in-person graduation options for the class of 2020.
They’re doing so through a Facebook group titled “2020 CoMo Seniors Deserve Better.”
Members of the group, which includes both parents and students, come from all four of the Columbia Public School District’s high schools.
One parent, Tina DeClue, said the goal of the group is to create conversation about ways the class of 2020 can still celebrate its graduation, even if it looks different because of COVID-19.
DeClue, whose son Braydon is a senior at Battle High School, said it has been encouraging to see all four Columbia high schools come together to try to come up with a plan.
“I have been in the district since my son was a kindergartener, and this is the first time that parents and students from all four schools are coming together unified,” DeClue said. “I am very proud of the group for that.”
The group was created after the announcement of a hybrid graduation plan, made by the CPS Superintendent Peter Stiepleman, which would allow students to pick up their diplomas with their families in person but stream the graduation ceremony online.
Many members of the group say they were shocked by the announcement and learned about it on social media rather than from the district directly, said Dawn Orr, a parent of two seniors at Rock Bridge High School.
“I saw it online and thought, how can they call graduation off this early?” Orr said.
“These poor seniors have been writing letters and are heartbroken because the district never reached out to them to see what they wanted.”
DeClue said she felt similarly.
“The lack of communication is disappointing, especially when you are trying to juggle your emotions,” DeClue said.
“It’s deeper than most people think. It isn’t about the cap and gown, it’s really about closure ... we need for our administration to understand this.”
DeClue said the group is not advocating for a mandatory in-person graduation but would like the district to consider an in-person option for those students who want one.
They believe it is possible, as other schools have made plans for modified or delayed in-person graduations around the country, including Kirkwood High School in St. Louis, according to KMOV.com.
Kelly Myers, the mother of Battle senior Nicholas Myers, said everything she has seen on Facebook from parents is mostly in favor of holding some sort of in-person graduation.
“Our wish as parents is simply to see our child get this opportunity,” she said. “Nick has worked so hard for this. This is something he deserves.”
Nolanda Dodd, whose daughter Samantha Dodd is a senior at Hickman High School, echoed those sentiments.
She said all the parents have the same goal, which is to give the seniors a graduation while making their health and safety a priority.
“My daughter missed a lot of school due to health reasons, and she’s worked really hard to get to this point,” Dodd said.
“My thoughts, and I think those of many others, is to create Plan A and Plan B to push dates back into the summer and go from there.
“I don’t think anyone is asking for decisions to be made now, just to have some options,” Dodd said.
Michelle Nunamaker, whose son Mason is a senior at Rock Bridge, said she wants to fight for what her children want and said the effort is not about the parents.
“I want to honor my child’s wishes. This is about them and not about us,” Nunamaker said. “I am willing to not even be at the ceremony.”
Stiepleman sent an email to parents shortly after the hybrid announcement was made asking them to participate in a “ThoughtExchange” as a way to share ideas about creating a memorable graduation celebration.
Myers said the “ThoughtExchange” was frustrating because the district put a character limit on the spots for comment.
“Our kids don’t feel like they have been included in this process,” Nunamaker said. “They feel like they didn’t have the opportunity to use their voice. I know that [an in-person graduation] can be done.”
DeClue said she hopes the district will take the opinions of parents and students into account and announce a plan with different options based on the situation with the virus.
“Nobody can anticipate what the future holds,” DeClue said. “But our kids feel lost. At least consider some alternatives so our kids can celebrate this milestone and move on to the next phase of their life.”
Orr recognizes a lot is happening right now but doesn’t want seniors to lose all the fanfare of their final year.
“I know [the district] has got a lot on their plate,” Orr said. “But these kids have had so much ripped from them between school, sports, prom and more. It’s just heartbreaking.”