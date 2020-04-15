After joining a Facebook group that let her "adopt" a high school senior and send them small gifts to help them get through school and graduation, Jacque Sample decided to start a similar group for health care workers.
Last Thursday, Sample created "Adopt a Missouri Healthcare Worker," a public Facebook group with more than 600 members. The group aims to "honor Missouri healthcare workers that are currently working long, hard, and emotional hours," according to its Facebook page. Being an occupational therapist herself, Sample can empathize with the struggles many health care workers are experiencing.
"I got to thinking about other groups of people, especially during this time, and our health care workers are definitely stressed ... So I thought, well, let's try to brighten their day as well," Sample said.
Members can nominate a health care worker — you can nominate yourself — with a brief description, including things the person likes. Other members of the group can then "adopt" as many workers as they want and put together small gifts and cards to send them.
Sample said she has noticed the impact and the outpour of love health care workers have experienced by people taking time out of their day to show their appreciation.
"The people who are adopting health care workers feel like they're part of a movement, like they're doing something positive," Sample said.
Pam Short joined the Facebook group and quickly found her first person to adopt. Short said she had a wonderful experience befriending the woman and keeping in touch with her. Short enjoyed the process so much, she was inspired to nominate her own pulmonologist, who she said is on the front lines every day.
"I feel the least I can do is give in anyway I can, whether it's a note here and there on Facebook checking in on them and making sure they're alright, to sending them little things they would appreciate," Short said.
To join, go to the Adopt a Missouri Healthcare Worker Facebook group.