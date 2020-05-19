Boone County’s annual Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony can be viewed virtually this year to follow COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines.
The ceremony, honoring past and present military personnel for 93 years, will be viewable at 9 a.m. Monday on the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital Facebook page and the Mid-Missouri Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America Facebook page.
In a news release, the Mid-Missouri Chapter of the MOAA said it will reenact the annual ceremony and post the recorded video online. In recent years, the ceremony has been held at the Boone County Courthouse, where other organizations joined to lay their own wreaths in remembrance.
Retired Army Col. Patricia Hall, director of the Truman Veterans’ Hospital, will speak about the sacrifices of Boone County’s veterans. The American Legion Post 202 Honor Guard will perform a military firearms salute, the release said.
The inability to gather for practices amid social -distancing guidelines means only two musicians will be present at the reenactment:a trumpeter from Columbia Community Band and piper from the Boone County Protection Fire District Pipes and Drums will perform, said retired Lt. Col. Thomas Corcoran.
The event is sponsored by the Mid-Missouri Chapter of the MOAA, in partnership with Truman Veterans’ Hospital and with support from the Veterans United Foundation and USAA.