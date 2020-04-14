The state of MU's financial situation, the potential for layoffs and furloughs and a timeline for returning to campus were part of a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday aimed at faculty and staff.
About 4,300 people tuned in via Zoom to the hour-long event moderated by KOMU anchor Emily Spain. No one except the panelists was allowed to talk.
More than 200 questions were submitted in advance and 180 during the event, UM spokesperson Christian Basi said later. About 40 were addressed in some form during the event, and the answers to others will be posted on the Office of the Chancellor's website "as we can," he said.
Hours earlier, the system announced that budget cuts by as much as 15% were coming across the four campuses because of the effect of COVID-19.
At the meeting, MU Chief Financial Officer Rhonda Gibler addressed shortfalls in university funding, saying, "There's a few knowns and a whole lot more unknowns."
Gibler talked about the effect so far of a $37 million cut in state funding announced April 1 and of refunding part of the cost of housing and student fees. She said MU is halting new hires and any non-essential purchases in preparation "to potentially be on a worse end of the scenario."
Decisions regarding impending cuts to expenses, consolidation of units, elimination of programs, layoffs and furloughs will be made in the next few weeks, UM System President and MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi said.
No discussions have involved reducing employee health or retirement benefits, Vice Chancellor for Human Resources Patty Haberberger said. The particulars of employee leave will depend on the individual situation, she said, and directed employees to the new UM System enhanced HR policies.
Choi said MU will continue to seek funding to support university research during the financial strain. This will include continuing to fund the NextGen Precision Health Institute.
"That commitment to have a research building that will enable our faculty members to truly compete with their peers around the country is critically important,” Choi said.
As for when employees may return to campus, Haberberger said MU will look to public health experts. When employees do return, she said, it will likely be in stages. Other precautions could include limiting large meetings, staggering shifts and placing hand sanitizer stations at every building entrance.
Over the next couple of weeks, MU is creating a plan to allow employees to retrieve materials from their offices, Vice Chancellor for Operations Gary Ward said. He said the provost has been working with the deans to create a plan that will prevent a flood of people from returning at the same time.
Ward said that starting Monday, MU will weekly disinfect all public spaces, restrooms, offices, classrooms and auditoriums to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.
Choi said that as of Tuesday, MU expects to fully reopen campus for the fall semester.
MU Provost Latha Ramchand thanked MU employees for their hard work in transitioning over 7,000 courses online.
"Every one of you did what was uncomfortable, what was difficult, but it was the right thing to do," she said.
Two more such meetings will be held: for community members from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday; and for students and families from 3 to 4 p.m. April 22. Information on the town halls can be found on the Office of the Chancellor's website.