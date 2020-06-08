As Columbia Public Schools prepares for the coming school year, it asked families to weigh in on what school might look like.
Using the crowdsourcing platform Thoughtexchange, the district collected nearly 7,000 thoughts, or comments, and more than 200,000 ratings from more than 4,500 participants. Comments were ranked with other participants, with five stars representing full agreement.
Asked "What is the most important thing the Columbia Public School District should consider as it prepares for a return in August?", many emphasized quality education, learning experiences and the challenges of working parents.
Nearly 300 comments indicated the importance of providing quality education.
"CPS should do its best to provide as much education as possible for all students — allow for differentiated instruction as needed," read an online comment ranked at 4.1 stars. Some people urged effective education for children with special needs to provide equal education opportunities for all students.
More than 400 commented on the challenges of working parents.
"CPS should consider the inequities that will grow larger if at home learning continues. Single parent and low SES (socio-economic status) will be hardest hit," read one comment, which got 4.4 stars.
Commenters said working parents rely on the district's support and resources. In-school instruction will be an important option for them, because they cannot sustain online schooling long term.
Other commenters said that if online learning continues, more resources need to be provided. "Random paper packets are insufficient and inaccessible for children who require assistive technology," one comment said.
Many comments were linked to students' learning experiences, highlighting the importance of keeping students engaged and saying the online learning experience this spring was inadequate.
Some parents urged in-person instruction in August because they think students get a better education that way. "My son doesn’t do well without in-person interaction," one comment read. "He has not learned as well by distance. There are many kids like him."
The health and safety of students and staff emerged as another key concern for district families. Some commenters wondered how best to support kids and families at a high health risk for COVID-19. Some advised preserving alternative learning options for families who have students with underlying medical conditions.
Comments expressing concern about students' mental health found wide agreement.
"I’m very concerned about the fallout, mentally, if our kids do not return to a sense of normalcy at school," read one online comment scored with 4.2 stars.
Many participants suggested kids need social interaction and social development. Said one: "They need to be able to go to school and see their teachers on a regular basis."