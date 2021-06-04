Beginning Tuesday, first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations will no longer be offered at Faurot Field, according to an MU Health Care news release.
Second-dose vaccinations that have already been scheduled will not be affected. The last of these doses is scheduled for Thursday, according to the news release.
MU Health Care will instead offer COVID-19 vaccinations weekly at the following locations:
- Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at South Providence Medical Building, 551 E. Southampton Drive.
- Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mizzou Pharmacy-Smiley Lane, 2325 Smiley Lane.
- Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. at Mizzou Pharmacy-Battle Avenue, 7115 E. St. Charles Road.
- Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fulton Family Health, 2613 Fairway Drive, Suite C, Fulton.
COVID-19 vaccines are free for any Missouri adult and are provided by appointment only. The Pfizer vaccine is available for people age 12 and older. Patients under 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign the vaccine consent form. People age 18 and older can receive the Moderna vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
People interested in getting a vaccine may call MU Health Care's COVID-19 vaccine call center at 573-771-2273. The call center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.