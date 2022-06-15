Columbia’s youngest children could receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week.
The Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Committee voted Wednesday to expand the agency’s emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The committee approved Pfizer’s three-dose series for children aged 6 months to 4 years and Moderna’s two-dose series for children up to 5.
The committee also approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 6 to 17 on Tuesday.
The FDA must now authorize the vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers will then vote whether to recommend the vaccines — according to Reuters, the advisers will meet Friday and Saturday. Finally, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will decide if she will sign off on the recommendation.
The federal government plans to begin its vaccination campaign for children under 5 on June 21, according to Politico.
Health care providers will then be able to administer the vaccines to children.
According to presentations given during the committee’s meeting, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be given four weeks after the first. The second Pfizer dose will come three weeks after the first, and the third will follow eight weeks later.
Sara Humm, senior planner for the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health & Human Services, said the department will have appointments available for children 5 and under after the vaccines clear approval and the department receives the doses.
Michelle Baumstark, the spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools, said the school district does not “currently have anything in place” but would be happy to partner with the health department to offer vaccines to the district’s more than 600 students 5 and under. Baumstark emphasized that the district would require parent approval before administering vaccines to children.
MU Health Care will also offer vaccines after they are approved and delivered, said spokesperson Eric Maze.