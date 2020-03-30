“Support small businesses.”
It’s possibly the second most used phrase in the U.S. right now, besides “wash your hands.”
In addition to the public health crisis COVID-19 has caused, it has had a lot of economic implications, especially for small businesses. Many have been forced to shut their doors, reduce hours or lay off employees.
“We are in a very strange time of fighting an unseen enemy,” U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri, said during a telephone news conference on Monday. “We have a battle really on two fronts, the healthcare front and economic front.”
As of 2018, according to the Small Business Administration, there are over 500,000 small businesses in Missouri. To help keep those businesses afloat, the federal government allocated $349 billion of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to the Paycheck Protection Program.
The program that aims to directly help small businesses keep their doors open and help employees who have temporarily lost their jobs keep being paid.
According to Hartzler, this program would give business owners the option to rehire and pay individuals who have been temporarily laid off because of COVID-19. She urges Americans who have been laid off since Feb. 15 to contact their employers immediately.
“There's going to be money given to businesses to rehire individuals and to keep them on the payroll. So, I would hope that they would be able to be rehired and keep receiving their salary,” she said.
According to the SBA, the Paycheck Protection Program would provide “each small business a loan up to $10 million for payroll and certain other expenses.” Those other expenses could include rent, mortgage interest or utilities. If all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks, the loan is up to 100% forgivable.
However, not all businesses can receive this assistance. According to the SBA, the program is geared toward businesses, non-profits, veteran’s organizations, self-employed individuals and other organizations with 500 or fewer employees.
The SBA has already been providing other relief options to small businesses in Missouri, including low-interest disaster relief loans that can provide businesses with up to $2 million.
However, the online application for those loans has been reportedly crashing due to high traffic. Hartzler said those applying for loans should try completing the application during off hours.
“Just keep trying,” she said.
Hartzler said that if things don’t improve in the coming months, Congress will work to pass another stimulus package to help Americans through this time.
“We are responding in a very aggressive manner and giving it the priority that it deserve,s” Hartzler said. “So hopefully, this will all pay off in a very short order, and we will get back to normal.”