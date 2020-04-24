Federal stimulus gives mixed relief for local small business owners

Local business owners who sought special federal stimulus loans to get through the impact of Columbia’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order said the money may be too little, too late.
Local banks have acted quickly to help business owners get through the loan application process. But when it comes to communication, business owners have not found the U.S. Small Business Administration to be quite as reliable.
As COVID-19 caused states and local governments across the country to issue stay-at-home orders, Congress allocated funds for the SBA to provide relief options for business owners, including the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
The SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program allowed lenders to accept applications starting April 3. Less than two weeks later — April 16 — the $349 billion limit was reached, and the SBA said it could no longer accept new applications, according to The Associated Press. The SBA forgives such loans as long as recipients keep their employees on payroll for eight weeks and use at least 75% of the money for payroll and the rest for rent, mortgage interest or utilities, according to the SBA’s website.
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan provides an advance of up to $10,000 to small businesses, which does not need to be repaid. Like the Paycheck Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan has also been closed to new applications by the SBA.
Alex George, owner of Skylark Bookshop, applied for a paycheck protection loan a few days into the open period through Central Bank of Boone County, where he said he’s been doing business for years.
“The impression I got was that the SBA were kind of struggling to keep up with the demand,” George said. He added that the bank couldn’t move forward with his application without instructions from the SBA.
Skylark Bookshop is currently staffed by seven employees — the same number that George said were employed before COVID-19 came to Columbia — and they’re working to adapt to the new circumstances. The shop is now mailing and delivering its books to customers.
“Our customers, you know, they’re avid and loyal book buyers,” George said. “I think now, more than ever, people need a book.”
Is the SBA handling the load?
“There’s definitely a desire for more guidance on a variety of pieces of the legislation,” said Jaime Palmer, commercial loan officer at Central Bank of Boone County. But she doesn’t necessarily blame the SBA.
“I think they were tasked with something difficult: to deliver a loan program under a very short timeline,” Palmer said. “They’re definitely doing their best, I believe, to issue more guidance.”
After the launch of the Paycheck Protection Program, “the SBA processed more than 14 years’ worth of loans in less than 14 days,” according to a news release from the SBA.
As of 11 a.m. April 16, the SBA had approved nearly 1.7 million paycheck protection loans worth more than $342 billion. Of those loans, 46,481 came from Missouri, worth a total of more than $7.5 billion, according to SBA data. Loan applications ended that day as funds ran out.
Congress this week sent a bill that would provide $300 billion of additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program to President Donald Trump.
Anna Meyer, owner of Range Free in Columbia, applied for both the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan early on. Meyer has received the money from the paycheck protection loan but three weeks after applying has not heard a word about the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
“I have no idea what’s going on with that,” she said.
Applicants go through the Paycheck Protection Program process with their bank. The economic injury loans, however, are not originated by banks, meaning applicants must work directly with the SBA.
The result: Business owners like Meyer are frustrated. She applied quickly to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and was expecting to receive the advance of up to $10,000 as advertised.
“That’s obviously not happened,” she said.
Can local banks keep up?
In the first two weeks of the acceptance period, Central Bank of Boone County received hundreds of paycheck protection loan applications, Palmer said.
“We are keeping up by having a lot of dedicated individuals working overtime,” she added.
George said that Central Bank was “helpful and organized” in his application process.
When it came time to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program, Meyer went to the bank she’s been doing business with for the past five years, Bank of Missouri. What could have been a difficult ordeal, Meyer said, became much smoother.
“They’ve been phenomenal throughout the entire process,” she said.
Lydia Melton, owner of Günter Hans, applied for the paycheck protection program through Hawthorn Bank, where she’s done business in the past.
“With Hawthorn, everything went flawlessly,” she said. “As far as information coming to Hawthorn and myself from the government, it has been a hot mess.”
Like Meyer, Melton also applied for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, and she heard nothing in response beyond an email confirmation.
How has the city stepped in to help?
Aside from resources on the city’s website, Columbia has also taken policy measures intended to help local businesses survive the stay-at-home order.
Section 14-424 of the City Code was temporarily adjusted so that restaurants offering curbside and carryout services would be able to provide convenient, meter-free parking.
“I think the city’s been doing great,” said Nickie Davis, executive director at The District. “They immediately jumped on getting parking meters to stop charging and giving us curbside bags, for our small businesses. And I think they’re doing what they can with the information that they have.”
The Microenterprise Recovery Loan Program was also introduced as a forgivable loan through the Housing Programs Division for Columbia businesses with five or fewer employees. Meyer, who employees five people at Range Free, was planning on applying. She began gathering her information to apply but said that hours after the program opened to applications, it had already run out of funds.
Nevertheless, Meyer said the city has been helpful in answering questions and has been using online resources like Zoom webinars for more information.
“I think that the city has been doing a good job communicating with small businesses about what their options are,” she said.
What does all of this mean for local businesses?
Even with loan money in hand, the future of Columbia’s businesses is up in the air.
“People truly do not understand how razor-thin restaurant margins are,” Melton said.
In its best year, Melton said her pub turned a profit of 10 cents for every dollar earned. On its worst year, that margin is closer to 3 cents. She’s worried that those small margins, which she believes are similar for other local restaurants, spell danger for smaller operations that lack the cash flow of larger chains.
“We’re gonna see a lot of mom and pops kind of fall off the grid,” she said. “I think people are really afraid to be the first.”
On April 16, Bambino’s Italian Cafe announced on Facebook that it would be closing permanently.
Davis said that the money from the SBA’s loan programs is arriving too late.
“It needed to come weeks ago,” she said, “but that’s not anyone’s fault, necessarily.”
Although the stay-at-home order is hurting Columbia’s businesses, a sudden return to normalcy isn’t what Davis has in mind.
“Unfortunately, it’s not going to be some big, huge grand reopening,” she said. “It will need to be slow so that we can make sure that we keep the (COVID infection) curve down.”
Without Columbians congregating in local restaurants and businesses as they did a few months ago, owners and employees alike are hurting. But Davis emphasized that the Columbia community has been supportive of local businesses in the past and that continuing to do so through curbside pickup and gift card purchases is one of the first steps in the rebuilding process.
“This is unprecedented. Nobody knew this was coming,” Davis said. “No one knew what to expect with this. We are doing the best that we can.”