The final forum for Columbia School Board candidates before the Tuesday election will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday online.

All candidates — Jonathan Sessions, Chris Horn, Helen Wade and David Seamon — are scheduled to appear, according to a news release from the Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is co-sponsoring the event with the Columbia unit of the NAACP.

The event may be watched via Zoom as well as livestreams on the chamber's Facebook page and KOMU-TV's website or app.

Megan Judy of KOMU will moderate the event. Questions will come from both sponsors on behalf of their memberships.

