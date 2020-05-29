Ensuring equity of education for all students and questions about what school may look like in the fall dominated the second and final virtual forum for Columbia School Board candidates.
Concerns about students who lack the adequate resources to learn via a virtual platform were highlighted in the Thursday evening conversation. The candidates agreed that whatever learning may look like in the fall — in-person, online or a mix of both — safety remains the No. 1 priority.
Newcomers Chris Horn and David Seamon and incumbents Jonathan Sessions and Helen Wade are running for three open seats on the seven-member board in the Tuesday election.
The forum was sponsored by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce and the Columbia unit of the NAACP.
Responding to questions representing the membership of those groups, all four said the struggles students are experiencing in remote learning — including internet connectivity, lack of special help programs and/or the inability of a parent or parents to aid in schoolwork — must be remedied given the expectation it will continue in some fashion.
Sessions said he imagines a hybrid of traditional and virtual learning in the fall that can be catered to meet different students' needs. He said physically being in the classroom may be more important for younger children, while there is more opportunity for virtual learning in upper grade levels.
Seamon said it must first be determined whether in-class education may resume for all . If so, those who missed out on the spring or summer semesters and are most vulnerable for repeating and failing should be brought in early. He said implementing virtual learning in higher grade levels is easier due to the greater difficulty online learning presents younger children.
Wade said more must be done in terms of providing access to virtual learning for all students and ensuring students know how to use the technology. She said she recognized that low-income and otherwise disadvantaged children often lack sufficient help with their schoolwork and wants to ensure that the district does nothing to the increase its already present opportunity gap.
Horn said he thinks that in terms of delivering quality education for all, online learning did not succeed. He said factoring in responses from the community, with quality of education and the socioeconomic status of different students in mind, will be necessary in fixing the problem. In the fall, the likely presence of at least some online learning will make it important that the district treats students fairly based on their individual needs, Horn said.
All agreed that COVID-19 poses a greater threat to the quality of education than a related decrease in funding does. Despite this, they were adamant that quality of education will be maintained or improved upon this fall.
Suggestions in ways to close the academic achievement gap from the candidates were similar:
Seamon said disciplinary measures need reform, with students from underrepresented groups being more likely to receive punishment. Retaining and recruiting teachers with whom students can identify will help them succeed, he said. In particular, he cited black students as being more likely to succeed in a school where there are black teachers.
Horn said he thinks culturally relevant materials need to be present in the classroom. He said that there is a need for more early childhood education, particularly among students coming from lower-income homes, and that students need to identify with their teachers. He also said the district must retain those teachers.
Sessions agreed that quality early childhood programs are essential. He said the schools are working toward implementing a behavior matrix to try to make sure there is a consistent approach to disciplining students.
Wade said early childhood education and after-school programs must be expanded and year-round schooling must be consisted. She said the district must assist parents in helping their children learn. She also said the district must address the disciplining students consistently.
The candidates resisted embracing charter schools in Columbia.
All four agreed that no matter the direction a student chooses after completing public school, it is the district's duty to provide students the experiences they need to become workforce-ready adults.