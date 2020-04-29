Any layoff decisions will take into account how faculty members advance MU’s goals rather than whether someone is tenure-track or nontenure-track, MU Provost Latha Ramchand said Wednesday during the spring general faculty meeting.
Although they were not listed during the meeting, those goals have included developing the research mission, high-quality teaching, intellectual property and economic growth through small businesses and entrepreneurism.
The bulk of the meeting was a Q&A with Ramchand and UM System President and MU Interim Chancellor Mun Choi. MU Faculty Council chair Clark Peters moderated the meeting, presenting over 20 questions that faculty members submitted via an online form or email.
MU Chief Financial Officer Rhonda Gibler also weighed in on financial questions.
Gibler said that in general, if an additional salary cut is made after a voluntary cut, the additional cut will be taken from the faculty or staff member’s original salary. She said she would send out a further response to faculty about this matter.
About 200 MU senior leaders have taken voluntary cuts, Choi said.
Despite expected long-term financial challenges, MU will continue activities that support its mission, Choi said.
While Choi said he understands concerns about continued investments into projects such as the NextGen Precision Health Initiative during the budget shortfall, MU will continue to support research.
“If we don’t pursue NextGen, then we’re saying to ourselves and to national leaders who are out there observing public higher education that the university selects high priorities only when times are good,” Choi said.
However, hiring for NextGen may slow down, he said.
Gibler said the reasons to implement the new Resource Allocation Model that MU announced last May are “as urgent as ever.” The model puts more emphasis on what revenue is generated by colleges and schools and what costs are produced.
Although the timeline for implementing the model may change from the current three-year plan, the intention to move forward with the model is still there, Gibler said.
Also, continuation of the Strategic Space Reduction and Relocation Plan will help MU’s financial situation in the long term, Gibler said.
Compared to lower attendance at previous faculty events, over 400 people tuned in to the meeting, Ramchand said.