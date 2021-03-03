Boone Hospital Center is hosting a clinic Thursday to give out 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, hospital officials said.
Robin Blount, Boone Hospital Center’s chief medical officer, said Wednesday that the hospital received the J&J doses along with 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
The hospital will host a vaccination clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Mall on Thursday to give out the J&J doses, said Ben Cornelius, Boone Hospital Center’s director of marketing.
Cornelius said they plan to give out all 1,000 doses to eligible residents according to state plan, currently at Phase 1B, Tier 2. This event is by appointment only, through the hospital’s joint survey with the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department and MU Health Care.
MU Health Care announced, via Twitter, Monday that it will be receiving 6,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. It will be hosting vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Eric Maze, MU Health Care spokesperson, said vaccinations are by appointments through the same joint survey.
The clinics will be offering Moderna and Pfizer doses:
- On Thursday, there will be 2,000 units of Moderna’s second dose and 666 units of its first dose.
- On Friday, there will be 2,666 units of Moderna’s first dose.
- On Saturday, there will be 2,000 units of Moderna’s second dose and 666 units of its first dose.
- On Sunday, there will be 2,200 units of Pfizer’s first dose.
Any doses leftover will be used for future vaccinations.