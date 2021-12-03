Friday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services announced the state's first case of the COVID-19 variant omicron.
The variant, classified last week by the World Health Organization as a "variant of concern," was detected in a sample from a St. Louis City resident who had recently traveled within the U.S., as stated in a news release.
The transmissibility and severity of the variant are still unknown, but the DHSS continues to recommend wearing a mask in crowded public indoor settings, frequent hand-washing and maintaining physical distance from others.
“The delta variant is still the predominant variant present in Missouri, currently representing well over 99% of the cases," DHSS Director Donald Kauerauf said in the news release. "Citizens are urged to complete their vaccination series for COVID-19 and get their booster."
The latest news and more information can be found on the DHSS website.