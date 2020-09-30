An MU Health Care employee has died from COVID-19 complications, according to a news release from MU Health Care.
It's the system's first employee death due to COVID-19. Other employees were informed of the death in an email from Richard Barohn, MU's executive vice chancellor for health affairs, Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care CEO, and Steve Zweig, MU School of Medicine dean.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a valued member of our health system community,” Curtright said in the email. “We are sharing this information because we want to be transparent with our employees and with the community and patients we serve; however, we are limiting the details we share in order to respect our colleague’s privacy and that of their loved ones.”
The employee who died worked in a nonclinical role and didn't interact with the public or patients, according to the release. They reported feeling bad, left work and were tested. They did not return to work in accordance with MU Health Care and public health guidelines.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our colleague’s loved ones, and we offer them our love and support during this difficult time,” Zweig said.