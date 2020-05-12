First Ward city council candidates gave their thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic for the first time Tuesday night during a virtual candidate forum.
Two of the three candidates, Pat Fowler and Greg Pierson, answered questions about their candidacy via online video conferencing. Mark Anderson, who is also running, did not join due to a family commitment. The forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters and moderated by former Sixth Ward Council Person Barbara Hoppe.
As the community is sheltering in place and social distancing to mitigate the harms of COVID-19, Pierson said that it is important we figure out what our "new normal" will look like when it's time to reopen the city.
"If elected I think it's our responsibility to determine what that's going to look like and then implement that effectively and safely. Then make sure we're leading by example," he said.
That includes a new operating system for businesses, changes to our healthcare system and how to go about in everyday social interactions.
Fowler said she spoke with several business owners in Columbia who expressed concern that many of the federal economic relief programs such as the Paycheck Protection Act were not equally available to them.
"People were left behind," she said.
She said that her top priority would be addressing whether city-funded relief programs are applied equitably and fairly.
Fowler said that another concern is that in order to get tested for the virus, you must first speak with your doctor. Many residents don't have a regular doctor they can speak with.
In the wake of the pandemic, Fowler wants to review all the federal dollars that come through Columbia to be used on healthcare.
"Let's look at the money that flows through the city from various sources that we typically use for vulnerable populations," she said. "Are we spending all our money efficiently, equitably, economically?"
Pierson said that this pandemic tells us that we need to be prepared for something like this happening again. This means making sure our hospitals have enough personal protective equipment and beds.
The candidates were also asked how Columbia might deal with shrinking sales taxes which the city relies on for a large chunk of its revenue.
Fowler discussed adding an online sales tax in Columbia which would tax online purchases made in Columbia.
She said she's heard opposition to this idea by those that don't want new taxes, but she said, "It's not a new tax, it's just the same tax applied more equitably."
Pierson said that the city makes sure its money is being used effectively. He proposed doing a review of how all of the city's money is being used. He said that the city needs to explore whether it needs to increase sales tax or find a way to tax online purchases. Finally, he said that the city needs to find ways to get students to spend more money in the city.
The candidates were then asked if they believe racial tensions have increased in the past year and what they think could be done to improve them.
"Whatever progress we've made is not enough," Pierson said.
Pierson thinks that the key to making progress is getting the perspectives of all communities in Columbia.
"It's not something that we, as white people, are going to be able to decide on our own," he said. "We're gonna need more voices in the conversation and we're gonna need more input."
If elected, Pierson said that he would try to be very intentional about seeking out new perspectives in the community.
"I'm hopeful about the future, but I recognize that we've got a long way to go," Pierson said.
"I've seen over the 20 years I've been here," Fowler said. "Columbia has made progress only to stand still, sometimes to take a step backwards and then make progress again."
"We have not solved the problem of race in our community," she continued.
She listed the shooting of Vibez night club employee Tershawn E. Kitchen in February and the events that followed as an example of this.
Late in the forum, Fowler was asked about one of her campaign contributions. One of the attendees asked, via the online chat feature, why Fowler — despite wanting to address issues of low wages, affordable housing and redevelopment issues — accepted a donation from David Parmely, who the attendee said consistently fights for taxpayer handouts while the city struggles to pay for infrastructure in the First Ward.
Fowler said that Parmely donated $200 to her campaign because he had donated to Anderson's campaign and wanted to be balanced. She said that even though she accepted the money, she has disagreed with him "strenuously" in the past and looks forward to discussing city issues in the future.
The election will take place June 2.