The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is using the emergency funds it received from the Missouri Foundation of Health to fill volunteer vacancies with temporary full-time employees.

The food bank said in a news release Friday that it is teaming up with the Chamber of Commerce and JobFinders to offer temporary full-time job positions to anyone facing unemployment due to the spread of COVID-19.

The positions will offer 40-hour work weeks for 10 weeks and pay $15/hour. There are 20 positions available; 15 will be stationed at the Central Pantry and 5 stationed at the volunteer room. Temporary employees will take on volunteer duties such as sorting and packaging food; packing emergency boxes, senior boxes and supplemental buddy packs for students who are out of school; assisting with the distribution process; collecting information; loading cars; sorting through produce; and helping with mobile pantry distributions.

"Volunteers are normally a crucial part of The Food Bank which we have lost to protect against the spread of COVID-19," Lindsay Lopez, Food Bank president and CEO said in a brief. "This grant is crucial in enabling us to continue our work, and we cannot thank the Missouri Foundation for Health strongly enough."

  • Community, spring 2020 Studying Magazine Arts & Culture Reach me at dwkdf8@mail.missouri.edu or 882-5720

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

