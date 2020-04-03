The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is using the emergency funds it received from the Missouri Foundation of Health to fill volunteer vacancies with temporary full-time employees.
The food bank said in a news release Friday that it is teaming up with the Chamber of Commerce and JobFinders to offer temporary full-time job positions to anyone facing unemployment due to the spread of COVID-19.
The positions will offer 40-hour work weeks for 10 weeks and pay $15/hour. There are 20 positions available; 15 will be stationed at the Central Pantry and 5 stationed at the volunteer room. Temporary employees will take on volunteer duties such as sorting and packaging food; packing emergency boxes, senior boxes and supplemental buddy packs for students who are out of school; assisting with the distribution process; collecting information; loading cars; sorting through produce; and helping with mobile pantry distributions.
"Volunteers are normally a crucial part of The Food Bank which we have lost to protect against the spread of COVID-19," Lindsay Lopez, Food Bank president and CEO said in a brief. "This grant is crucial in enabling us to continue our work, and we cannot thank the Missouri Foundation for Health strongly enough."