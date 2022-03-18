For Missourians with long COVID, putting pandemic in rearview mirror not an option

At first glance, Sonya Satterwhite seems to be a perfectly healthy woman — and she once was, until the pain started to set in.
Satterwhite is experiencing a phenomenon that has come to be known as long COVID. About 40% of COVID-19 patients experience symptoms lasting many months after their initial exposure to the virus, according to a study in JAMA Network Open, a publication of the Journal of the American Medical Association
Two years after Boone County recorded its first COVID-19 death, many Missourians seek to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror. But some residents such as Satterwhite continue to have aches, pain, tremors and other symptoms more than a year after being infected.
In some cases, doctors can’t predict when, or even if, their symptoms will go away.
“When you start a new day, you don’t know what new symptom you might have that day,” said Satterwhite, a minister, dietitian and mother of three young children in Columbia. “It’s hard to discover a pattern.”
Hot flashes, itching, brain fog
Satterwhite discovered that she had contracted the virus Sept. 1, 2020, nearly six months after Gov. Mike Parson announced the first COVID-19 case in Missouri.
At first, she was thankful it was she who contracted it and not other family members who were at higher risk of serious symptoms.
Although she was relatively healthy, the virus didn’t care.
What started as a mild head cold turned into fatigue, shortness of breath and, on Day 17, chest pain. Sensing that what she was feeling was abnormal, Satterwhite made an emergency room trip where X-rays showed that everything was fine.
A month after she first tested positive for COVID-19, Satterwhite was making dinner for her family when her arms and legs began twitching uncontrollably. Her husband rushed her to the hospital.
Again, Satterwhite received an all-clear from the doctor, even though she thought she might have just had a stroke. A few hours later, she was back home.
Since then, Satterwhite has struggled with a long list of symptoms, including body aches, chills, headaches, blurry vision, hot flashes, itchy rashes, fatigue, brain fog, chest pain, internal tremors, tinnitus, insomnia and joint pain.
This is a trend among those suffering with long COVID. Many start with a mild or severe case of COVID-19 but continue with a multitude of other symptoms, sometimes more problematic than the initial virus.
A recent study published in the science journal Cell found that of those surveyed experiencing long COVID symptoms, 42% experienced respiratory viral symptoms, 25% had neurological issues, 18% lost the ability to smell and taste and 9% had gastrointestinal problems.
Sharing COVID information
Groups such as Survivor Corps have emerged to help connect people suffering with these issues. Survivor Corps, founded by Diana Berrent, is a grassroots movement focused on ending the pandemic and spreading information to citizens.
Survivor Corps regularly shares research and data to its more than 200,000 members, but its Facebook group has also served as a way for COVID-19 and long COVID victims to ask questions and share information.
Satterwhite shared many posts in the Survivor Corps Facebook group, including a day in her life. To her, the group provides a great way to spread information in a time of such uncertainty.
This sentiment is shared by Berrent, who believes that the “patients have become the experts.”
The group contains many posts of people giving support, information and their experiences with symptoms.
Dismissive medical community
In Satterwhite’s own battle against her symptoms, she visited 13 different specialists, some dismissive of her condition. Tests were done, but showed no sign of organ damage. On paper, she was repeatedly told, she should be fine.
Dismissiveness has left many in the long COVID community anxious and depressed, Satterwhite said.
But other doctors, including specialists at MU Health Care, were more sympathetic.
MU Health Care has specialists who help long COVID patients based on what type of symptoms they are facing.
Zachary Holliday, pulmonary critical care specialist with MU Health Care, has helped those suffering with symptoms affecting the lungs.
Holliday emphasizes that people shouldn’t be afraid to talk about potential symptoms with their doctor.
Because of the large impact, MU Health Care and others are developing clinics specializing in long COVID. With these clinics, specialists of different disciplines would work together to treat those suffering with multiple types of symptoms.
Seeking comfort
The loss of physical ability was the hardest part to overcome for Satterwhite.
“It’s definitely been difficult to have a lower capacity than I had before,” she said. “Being a full-time working mom of three little kids, I was just used to being able to do a lot.”
Because of this lower capacity, Satterwhite changed how she valued herself. She didn’t have to value herself in the scope of what she could produce or how able she was anymore. She was able to pick up new hobbies, new ways to create.
Painting was something that a younger Satterwhite loved to do, and something that she returned to in her new state. To Satterwhite, painting was a new way to connect with God.
Satterwhite said that her relationship with God is what helped her through a lot of the pain and dismissal that she’s faced. When she faced doubt and anxiety, she knew that God was still on her side.
“When those thoughts have come, like, ‘I don’t want to live in this body anymore,’ I think that’s when I really sense God’s presence the most,” Satterwhite said. “Just bringing me comfort and hope and show(ing) me purpose in this.”