For some on the autism spectrum, coping with COVID-19 has had surprising results

As education moved online this spring, Lukin Murphy saw something that surprised him.
In the new environment, his students were thriving.
Murphy, coordinator of instruction and innovation at Encircle Technologies, an education service that provides technology and social skills classes for teens and young adults on the autism spectrum, said his students had better attendance and were more socially engaged with each other using video conferences than they were before doing classes via Zoom. In hindsight, Murphy said it makes a lot of sense.
“One of the biggest barriers to being social is anxiety, and when you’re at home in your safe zone and have more control, you can always end the chat. They’re more likely to engage socially because their anxiety is lower. Rather than being socially isolated, our students are being more social,” Murphy said.
As much of the world has been turned upside down for teachers and students alike in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, some surprising positive effects have come from Zoom and other social distancing learning tools, especially for children and young adults on the autism spectrum.
Murphy said student attendance is up, as another benefit is the lack of a need to travel.
“It removes a lot of the barriers of transportation,” Murphy said. “Being able to participate from the comfort of their home is easier and more comfortable for them.”
The teachers also like using Zoom; they find the online platform has worked for their martial arts, social skills and art classes as well as their technology classes, according to Murphy. The students also use other tools to communicate, including Slack and Discord. Those tools allow his students to “have more control over when and how they engage socially,” Murphy said.
He also said that two students who felt far more comfortable with the virtual classroom approached him about possibly doing the classes remotely more consistently, even after in-person classes are allowed to resume.
Encircle and Murphy are not alone in noticing how some people on the spectrum have a had a little easier time adjusting to social distancing and stay-at-home orders than people not on the spectrum.
David Aspinall, CEO of Auticon, a technology company where two-thirds of his employees are on the autism spectrum, writing in a CNBC Op-ed noted the very fact two-thirds of his employees are on the spectrum has made it easier to get through the coronavirus pandemic.
Aspinall noted, though most people had been working from the Auticon offices, the transition went better than expected because their unique skills have helped the transition.
“Many managers at traditional organizations may worry that team members who telecommute will slack off, do the laundry or go on a bike ride when they are supposed to be doing their work — and then fib about how they were spending their time,” Aspinall wrote. “We never had to worry about this. People on the autism spectrum commonly are very direct and honest. If you ask them if they are being productive working from home, they’ll tell you the truth. If they were watching Netflix, they’ll tell you that, too."
He notes that “people with autism often prefer to interface via a precise text or email; verbal or face-to-face conversations, which involve body language and emotional expression, can be more subjective and challenging,” Aspinall wrote. “Some of our team members who aren’t comfortable making eye contact in person found that they were able to do so on Zoom calls, giving them a new way to connect.”
Not for everyone
It has not smooth sailing for all people on the spectrum when it comes to remote learning and the lack of in -person communication.
Jonathan Horst, an 18-year-old with a stocky build and muscular shoulders, is an avid runner and car show enthusiast.
“I personally prefer talking to people in person because it’s easier to hear them,” Horst said, referring to the occasional sound problems with the audio cutting out that is relatively common with online communication, particularly with standard versus high-speed internet connections. He also said that he’s been “laying off running” even though he still could under the stay-at-home order. He does still ride his bike around the neighborhood to keep busy, but life has significantly slowed down since the coronavirus. He notes that all he can really do is wait until things calm down a bit.
Horst is also a student at Encircle and was enrolled at Rock Bridge High School through the STEP program, where he had a work-study curriculum at Boone Hospital Center. He stopped working there when the stay-at-home order when into effect. He was scheduled to walk across the stage at Rock Bridge High School in summer, and he’s looking forward to it, assuming he’s still able to, though he said, “I’d be a bit nervous and embarrassed being in front of everyone.”
His best friend, Sarah, also goes to Rock Bridge High School, and he hasn’t been able to talk to her.
“Since this whole thing happened, I’ve lost contact with my best friend and my other friends as well," Horst said. One bright spot is that he’s still doing social classes with EnCircle.
Despite the challenges, he said he tries to keep positive.
“When stuff like this happens, you learn how to deal with it and get through it as best as you can,” Horst said.