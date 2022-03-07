The resolution to commit 100% of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward addressing “longstanding inequity” exposed by the pandemic was rejected at Monday night’s City Council meeting.
The proposed resolution called for all of the federal ARPA funds to be allocated to those who have been impacted harshly by the pandemic, to relieve some of the conditions of systemic poverty and racial inequity and to build progress toward a stronger economy and public health capacity.
“What (the resolution) does is it puts some arms around the outer limits of what we will spend it on with a focus on structural inequality, racial inequality and disproportionate impacts,” First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler said before the vote on the resolution she proposed with Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas.
The resolution was voted down 4-3. Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters, Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer, Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala and Mayor Brian Treece all voted against the resolution. Resolution sponsors City Fowler and Thomas voted for it, alongside Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner.
Members against the proposal cited a variety of issues with the resolution, including what they considered to be divisive language.
Skala and Pitzer objected with 100% of the funds being allocated to those disproportionally impacted by the pandemic.
“Now I’m willing to support a significant and direct appropriation to those disproportionally affected by the pandemic, (but) not 100%,” Skala said.
Although the resolution did not call for allocation of the funds to direct projects, many individuals asked for the funds to be spent on homelessness resources. Opposing individuals sought to have the funds spent on other things as well, such as aid for police and fire salaries and small businesses.
A dozen citizens came to the meeting to speak during the public comment section of the resolution. Most spoke in support of the proposal and called for investment in underserved communities like the homeless or minority-owned businesses.
CoMo for Progress organizer Rebecca Shaw said that the city has not allocated enough funds to support services that help the citizens of Columbia.
“I just want to point out from this that our city has only designated about 6% of our funds toward services that actually help people,” Shaw said.
Zach Privette, president of Columbia Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1055, spoke against the proposal. He said that many first responders were left out of the language of this resolution.
“As the author of this resolution has said, these funds should be used to help those impacted the most by this pandemic. And it’s our position that our first responders serving on the front lines during the pandemic were disproportionately impacted more than anyone,” Privette said.
On the other side, supporters of the resolution said that the resolution would give back to those who served during the pandemic in different ways. Columbia resident and activist Dani Perez spoke about the role of those in the service industry during the pandemic.
“Some of us aren’t just living from paycheck to paycheck. Some of us are living from tips to tips,” Perez said of those in the service industry who have worked throughout the pandemic.
Council member Thomas said that the city has a status quo that benefits those who do not experience inequity and that the resolution would have helped the change that.
“I think it’s a value statement. I think it’s an opportunity ... for the council to provide guidance to the staff as the public engagement process proceeds,” he said.
Other items
The council passed a memorandum of understanding with Columbia Public Schools, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the 13th Judicial Circuit Court-Juvenile Division.
The memorandum will “establish a cooperative relationship for managing juveniles who are alleged to have committed a minor school-based law violation and/or status offense over which the school may have disciplinary power,” according to the council memo.
Council members also voted 5-2 to pass a measure placing school resource officers in the three CPS high schools after over an hour of public discussion.