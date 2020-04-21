For Boone County residents dealing with stress and anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic, free counseling services and hotlines are available as a source of help.
As of Thursday, the Family Access Center of Excellence of Boone County is guiding families to local therapists who will provide up to six hours of free counseling through technology. All Boone County residents with a child 19 or under are eligible.
Individual therapy sessions usually last around an hour, so the service would allow up to six sessions, said Joanne Nelson, director of the Boone County Community Services Department. She said she hopes the service will help address stressors from families about education, social distancing and general concerns about the virus.
“This is the first time we’ve rolled out anything that has to do with individualized therapy,” Nelson said. “We just saw it as a need.”
While the free service was established in response to the pandemic, the Boone County Children’s Services Board, which funds the service, has not determined how long the service will be offered. Nelson believes a long-term service will be considered, however, after evaluating how many families are calling in. The board is funding the free hours through the Children’s Services Fund sales tax.
The Salvation Army Central Territory also established a free hotline last week as part of its Emotional and Spiritual Care services. It is available to 11 states in the Midwest.
The hotline allows people to speak with a volunteer or employee for prayers or encouragement from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.
Similar services have always been offered by The Salvation Army, but this is the first time it will be provided through a hotline, said Lori Benson, the director of community relations at Columbia’s Salvation Army.
“In times of crisis, people want to be able to talk to somebody,” Benson said. “It’s just kind of human nature.”
The Salvation Army Spiritual and Emotional Care hotline number is 877-220-4195.
The Boone County mental health service can be requested at 573-771-FACE or on the Family Access Center of Excellence’s website.