First responders and health care workers in Missouri can now receive expedited COVID-19 testing and test results through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, according to a DHSS news release sent Saturday.
Not all first responders and health care workers qualify, however. Testing is not open to first responders who are asymptomatic. In order to qualify for testing, they must meet two criteria, the release said they must:
- Have been in close contact with a suspected COVID-19 patient.
- Be showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.
First responders and others working health care and public safety who meet these qualifications must then contact their health care providers to call the COVID-19 24-hour hotline at 877-435-8411 to request testing. From there, their status will then need to be approved and a form will be sent to the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, the release said.
The lab can provide test results within 24 hours of receiving the specimen — a faster rate than the 8-9 days of some commercial laboratories. For workers, this means they may be able to return to work sooner.