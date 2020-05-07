Video games can be mindless and meditative, complex and time-consuming, educational and stimulating — it’s no wonder they are a popular source of entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Verizon and AT&T have seen significant increases in gaming on their networks while much of the nation, including Columbia, has been under stay-at-home orders.
When MU transitioned to online classes March 11, senior Griffin Johnson turned to video games to pass the time and stay in touch with friends, including his girlfriend, Dariya Kucheryaba.
“It’s our only way of talking to each other and having a good time,” Johnson said. “I get to do that just about every night now, and it’s my favorite thing.”
Johnson’s girlfriend returned to St. Louis to be with family while social distancing, but the two play favorite games, like Overwatch and Dead by Daylight, together most nights.
“I want to see my girlfriend really badly, but we, luckily, get to play together (online),” Johnson said. “It’s almost like we’re hanging out normally.”
While he has online classwork, Johnson finds himself struggling to focus on that: “I should be doing more work, but it (gaming) has definitely kept me very happy.”
In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) added gaming disorder, “a pattern of gaming behavior characterized by impaired control over gaming,” to its International Classification of Diseases list. Still, WHO joined the gaming industry in March to initiate the #PlayApartTogether campaign.
More than 40 game companies are offering promotions, exclusive content and tournaments to promote video games. VentureBeat, a technology news outlet, reported that the campaign had received over 4.7 billion consumer media impressions worldwide.
NPD Group, a market data analysis company, reports that video game sales in March were up 35% compared to the same month last year. Spending on video game hardware, software, accessories and game cards totaled $1.6 billion, the highest amount for that month since 2008.
While playing video games can be a healthy outlet, Christopher Vassel, a licensed marriage and family therapist, warns that excessive play time can lead to addiction. Vassel, owner and clinical director at Archway Counseling and Wellness in Weldon Spring, specializes in video game addiction. He said he has seen a “significant” increase in people reaching out in recent weeks with concerns about a loved one’s gaming habits.
Vassel said video games trigger dopamine sensors in the brain, similar to drug use, that give a pleasurable feeling and immediate gratification.
“The difficulty with that is that there is a decrease of serotonin in the brain during that time, which is where we receive a true, long-lasting, joyful feeling,” Vassel said. “It causes people to constantly go back and want more and more and more.”
That’s the case for Columbia resident Charlie Weaver.
Weaver says he normally splits time between work, school, his daughter and girlfriend. Before the pandemic, Weaver estimates he gamed four hours a day. Now? It’s doubled.
“I was never on a computer this much,” he said. “Now that I have nothing else to do with my time, it’s manifested my depression into something worse.”
Playing with friends overseas hurts his sleep schedule — sometimes he’s gaming from 7 p.m. until 4 or 5 a.m. Weaver said what used to be his time to break away and decompress “has turned into an unhealthy habit.”
Vassel suggests setting a time limit on gaming and trying to accomplish goals that impact your real life. He points to flight simulators, used to train pilots .
“There’s a purpose (to that type of game),” Vassel said. “To accomplish something in the real world, not the digital world.”
Johnson sees gaming as a benefit: “If I wasn’t able to play these games every day, I’d probably be in a lot worse mood in general and a lot more down about the situation.”
One Columbia business, Ukatsu, uses video games to promote healthy gaming habits and attitudes by combining gaming with physical fitness and personal growth.
“We’re actually all gamers ourselves, and we want to see [kids] in the right direction and kind of be well-balanced individuals,” Ukatsu co-founder Joe Chee said. “You can aspire to win, but understand that losing or handling rejection or handling when things don’t go your way, that’s a natural part of life.”
Chee thinks that gaming addiction does not stem from the games but from people not feeling supported or accepted by society.
“People turn towards games because games never say ‘no,’” he said. “Kids just need to learn what it means to handle rejection — to handle when things don’t go their way — and also to feel supported by a community.”
While Ukatsu’s facility is closed, its staff hosts online, pay-what-you-want workout sessions on Twitch and spends over an hour playing video games with kids and their families.
Others say games can be meditative and therapeutic.
Columbia resident Matthew May found unexpected solace in the Nintendo game Animal Crossing, in which players build and maintain a virtual town. They live there and can invite friends to visit.
“I don’t have these things to do right now that would be really nice to get out and do,” May said. “But I can do them in this game.”
May has agoraphobic tendencies, which often keep him in his apartment to avoid places and situations that might cause anxiety. He said his social anxiety is at an all-time high because of COVID-19 concerns.
“(Animal Crossing) is meditative — almost like being outside, almost like being at the park. ... It’s really filling this social niche that I don’t think most video games fill,” he said.
Vassel says there is nothing wrong with using video games for entertainment, as long as it is managed responsibly.
“If somebody has … gotten the things done that they want to do, and they want to sit and play some video games, go for it,” he said. “As long as that relaxation doesn’t turn into something that we’re using to disconnect from the world around us.”