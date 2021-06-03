Getting a COVID-19 vaccine from Gerbes might just be a $1 million decision.
Starting Thursday through July 10, Gerbes, as part of Kroger Health, will allow customers and associates to enter a giveaway for one of five $1 million checks or one of 50 "groceries for a year" awards, according to a news release.
A $1 million check winner and 10 "groceries for a year" winners will be selected each week for the next five weeks.
The giveaway, known as the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway, was created to support the Biden administration’s national effort to have at least 70% of U.S. adults receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4.
“Since day one of this pandemic, Gerbes' most urgent priority has been the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Robert Tomasu, Gerbes health and wellness leader, in the news release. “Gerbes’ #CommunityImmunity Giveaway is designed to inspire more adults to get vaccinated and help Missourians recover and move ahead.”
To enter the giveaway, customers or associates must receive or have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.