On Friday, Gerbes announced it will begin to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at six pharmacies across the state, including two in Columbia, according to a news release.
In Columbia, Gerbes has two locations: 1729 W Broadway and 2900 N Paris Road.
Appointments are available beginning Tuesday at the Paris Road location and Wednesday at the Broadway location, according to the Gerbes website.
"At Gerbes, we appreciate the expansion of this collaboration as we continue our efforts to vaccinate Missourians against COVID-19," said Robert Tomasu, the Director of Gerbes Health and Wellness, in a news release.
Missouri is in Phase 3 of its vaccine rollout plan, which means anyone 16 and older can receive the vaccine, regardless of occupation. However, Gerbes will offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, which are available only to those 18 and older.
Gerbes Health is part of the health care division of The Kroger Co., and it has received a limited number of vaccines as a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership.
Walmart, including Sam's Club, and Hy-Vee are also part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership, which is a collaboration among the federal government, states and 21 national pharmacy partners.
The vaccines are appointment only. Visit www.gerbes.com/covidvaccine to schedule an appointment.