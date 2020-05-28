City Manager John Glascock presented a pessimistic view of the future of the city’s finances at his State of the City address Thursday morning.
“This current state of the city is, well, a challenge at best,” Glascock said.
The expected loss of revenue from the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic will worsen the situation for a city already struggling with a significant loss in sales tax revenue over recent years, and could affect Columbia's economy far into the future, he said.
While the city does not have data available to project just how much sales tax revenue will be lost for the upcoming fiscal year, Glascock said, with the stay-at-home order and social distancing people are going out less and buying less, generating less revenue for Columbia.
This is a problem as Columbia is unable to collect tax from online sales. The city is estimating a $5.7 million revenue loss from online sales for the year, before accounting for the restrictions put in place by COVID-19, Glascock said. The city has lost over $17 million from online sales from 2010 to 2019, he added.
Glascock also advocated for a use tax that would allow vendors to collect sales tax from online purchases and decrease the city’s overall reliance on sales tax revenue.
“It might be time to consider stabilizing our revenue base by looking at other forms of revenue,” he said.
Glascock made clear all aspects of the city’s budget would likely be affected by COVID-19, and said he asked city department directors to submit budgets that include a 10% reduction in overall spending. While the city may not use all 10% of the proposed reductions, it is a way for the city to see its options amid the uncertainty of the next year, Glascock said.
These departmental cuts could likely mean a reduction in the number of services the city is able to provide, as well as elimination of some positions. Due to a decreased market demand for solid goods and a fluctuating workforce, the city may be unable to continue to provide curbside recycling pickup in the future. Out of 59 trash and recycling collector positions, only about a third showed up to work this past week, Glascock said.
“We just can’t keep that up,” he said.
The city also discontinued curbside recycling collection this week after it was discovered some of the city’s solid waste workers were exposed to COVID-19 and placed in isolation. One worker has tested positive, and seven have been placed in isolation, according to city spokesperson Brian Adkisson.
Glascock also reiterated that the city may need to raise utility rates in order to cover some of the lost revenue. At a pre-council work session on May 18, Columbia Utilities Director David Sorrell proposed raising water, electric, sewer and solid waste rates for Columbia residents. The idea was met with steep opposition from Mayor Brian Treece, who was reluctant to increase financial strain on people already struggling as a result of the pandemic.
“There are a lot of families hanging on by a thread, and I would hate to pull that thread even tighter,” Treece said at the work session.
While Glascock said raising utility rates would be unfavorable, he made it clear some changes and sacrifices would have to be made as the city braces for up to a year of financial uncertainty due to COVID-19. While Columbia has received some state and federal aid, it is not enough to cover the anticipated loss of revenue.
“Financially, I worry about it,” Glascock said. “I believe this pandemic will have a long-term impact on our economy.”