The two major party candidates for Missouri governor came to Columbia Wednesday, each focused on discussing different priorities.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running as the Democratic candidate for governor, announced her plan to fight COVID-19 cases and the challenges the virus poses in Missouri. The plan, “Rebuild and Recover: An Action Plan to Address COVID-19 in Missouri,” focuses on protecting public health, restoring local governments and communities, and providing economic relief.
“A virus that is impacting our most vulnerable neighbors,” Galloway said in a speech. “The worst economic shock since The Great Depression. Chronic underinvestment in healthcare and education. Persistent gun violence in cities across our state. And tough conversations about how to make Missouri more equitable and just… It starts with containment.”
Gov. Mike Parson visited the city to discuss telemedicine advancements with leaders at MU Health Care, including MU Chancellor and UM System President Mun Choi . The use of telemedicine has expanded significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Parson said the increase in virtual healthcare access will help Missourians long after this crisis passes.
Parson pointed to how MU Health has performed nearly 50,000 telemedicine visits since the pandemic began, and referenced his goal of increasing broadband access in rural Missouri as an important step in further increasing access.
"I also think it’s going to make us better, at the end of the day," Parson said. "We’re going to be able to provide more services to more people, especially in rural Missouri."
Both candidates discussed mask mandates, a key difference in their respective policy platforms. Parson maintained that mask usage should be encouraged but not required statewide. Parson wore a mask while inside the MU Women's and Children's Hospital facility, but removed it to address the reporters outside. He said he believes that a statewide mandate would further politicize the issue.
"To make it into a political issue is just, you know it’s unfortunate because we want to encourage people to wear a mask every day," Parson said.
Galloway, by contrast, said she would implement a statewide mask mandate based on models of nearby states, like Minnesota, to help contain the virus.
“Masks are a ticket to freedom so we can open our economy again – people can go back to work and schools can open,” Galloway said in her speech. “We all want those things but in the midst of a pandemic you can’t just say it, you have to take action to make it happen. And a mask mandate is proven to contain the spread of the virus.”
Parson said he does not have a problem with local government mask mandates.
"I know that’s become a political issue, but the reality of it is most areas in the state that have these significant problems, the higher numbers, have mask mandates in place," Parson said. "I support the mayors that implement that program."
Galloway also said if elected governor, she plans to assign a state-level response team to provide counties with assistance utilizing CARES Act funds for contact tracing and personal protective equipment, and emergency relief funding for county governments. With public health and restoration efforts in place, Galloway believes providing an economic relief council is also necessary in order to stabilize Missouri’s economy in the short term and elicit long term recovery.
“A lot of research and progress has been made on fighting COVID," Galloway said. "The solutions to help us avoid another shutdown are in front of us. There is just not the political will (in) Jefferson City or the Parson administration to implement these things to get it done.”
Parson also hinted at an impending announcement regarding rapid tests. Less than an hour later, in Jefferson City, he announced the Food and Drug Administration's approval of a saliva based rapid COVID-19 test developed by Washington University in St. Louis.
When asked whether he was concerned by a spike in COVID-19 cases in Boone County, Parson responded that he has many concerns.
“Look, I’m concerned every day when I get up, with this virus," Parson said. "People ask me those questions, ‘Am I concerned?’ I think on multiple fronts I’m concerned. You know, I’m concerned with the virus that’s out there, I’m concerned with trying to get healthcare to rural (sic). I’m concerned with the things that we’re going through in our state right now, whether that’s the violent crime situation, whether it’s the economy, whether its schools starting. Just on multiple fronts."