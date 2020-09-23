Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson have tested positive for COVID-19.
The first lady was exhibiting minor symptoms and the couple was tested Wednesday, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
All official and campaign events, including a scheduled gubernatorial debate Friday, have been canceled until further notice and the governor’s staff has been tested and is awaiting results, according to the release.
The statement said the governor has not displayed any symptoms and the first lady has mild symptoms as of Wednesday afternoon. Parson is working from the Governor’s Mansion.
State health officials are embarking on a contact tracing effort, as the Parsons have traveled throughout the state in recent days for both official business and campaign events. Parson, who has opposed a statewide mask mandate, has been documented both wearing masks and not wearing them at various events throughout the pandemic.
The governor posted a video Wednesday in which he asked for Missouri residents’ thoughts and prayers. “My concern is the first lady: her health, to make sure she is OK,” he said.
“We’re going to move forward from this,” he said. “I want to encourage everybody what I have every day: Take care of yourselves; do the best you can to protect yourselves. Social distancing, wear a mask, personal hygiene.”
Over the weekend, he campaigned in Springfield with several other Missouri officials. Several of those officials have told various media outlets that they were tested Wednesday and that those tests were negative.
The Parsons’ test results initially came from a rapid test. Teresa Parson’s PCR test also showed positive results; results of the governor’s came in later Wednesday.
Parson is seeking reelection, and his primary opponent is Democratic candidate Nicole Galloway. She wished the first lady “a quick and fast, safe recovery.”
“This is a serious virus, and no one is immune to it,” Galloway said Wednesday. “It’s a reminder that it can reach anyone anywhere and that this pandemic is not over. I think the administration should have done more — should be doing more — to protect Missourians.”
Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said the two are in isolation for at least 10 days and that his department is beginning the contact-tracing process with the governor and the first lady in coordination with the Cole County Health Department.
“As you know, the governor and first lady, being the public figures that they are, have traveled and engaged with the public,” Williams said. “We are working with them and their staff to determine close contact by definition of those who’ve been around them who need to be in quarantine.”
He said close contacts are defined as those who have spent at least 15 minutes with them and within six feet of sustained proximity.
“Our preliminary information shows this will be a relatively small number of people who meet this criteria of sustained contact,” Williams said. “But again, the contact tracing started this afternoon. We will await the results of that and those people will be notified.”
The governor is now isolating at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, while the first lady went home to Bolivar to isolate. Williams added that the governor will continue to work from the Governor’s Mansion “without any interruption.”
He said the “No. 1 point of emphasis” was contacting the people closest to the governor and the first lady. After being asked about the governor’s Saturday visit to Springfield, Williams said “we build out from our contact tracing.”
Parson has traveled across the state in recent weeks.
Photos of a Springfield event, posted on Parson’s Twitter, show the governor and other Republican state officials maintaining social distance on stage but not wearing masks. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick all have told various media outlets that they were tested and found to be negative.
On Monday, Parson held ceremonial bill signings in both Kansas City and Carthage. Tuesday he was in Springfield and Cape Girardeau for additional signings and then traveled to Hollister and Cape Girardeau to visit a new golf course and a university outreach center, respectively.
The week before, he traveled to Mt. Vernon, Kansas City, Warrenton and Wentzville. He also visited multiple state departments in Jefferson City.
Since reopening the state May 4, Parson has consistently stressed the importance of personal responsibility in slowing the virus’ spread. He left it up to local health officials to decide whether to require masks but has repeatedly said people should wear them if they’re not able to socially distance.
Parson’s stance came despite recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force for a statewide mask mandate in Missouri to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Williams was asked if the news warrants another look at a Missouri statewide mask mandate, citing the most recent report from the task force. He said that one size doesn’t fit all in Missouri.
“We just think that if you’re too draconian everywhere, ... it’s almost like it creates more problems than it solves,” Williams said.
House minority leader Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, released a statement saying that House Democrats are thankful that the Parsons are showing few symptoms and wishing a speedy recovery.
“By now nearly all of us have had at least one family member, friend, neighbor or coworker who has contracted COVID-19,” she wrote, “and this is news no one ever wants to hear.”