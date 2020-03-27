Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Friday, his fifth this month, mobilizing the Missouri National Guard until May 15. More than 12,000 people serve in the Missouri National Guard, representing every county in Missouri, according to the Missouri National Guard website.
The decision follows Thursday's approval of a Major Disaster Declaration for Missouri by President Donald Trump, which allows the state to receive additional federal funding.
Parson said that the guard will aid state and local communities in their response to COVID-19, including potentially assisting with testing and transporting testing equipment and supplies.
"I want to be perfectly clear: This is not about putting Missouri under martial law," Parson said. "This is a planning stage operation to provide more assistance to Missourians and increase our capacity to deploy resources quickly."
Brig. Gen. Levon E. Cumpton, the adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, said that the guard is "ready for this mission" and that the guard's existing partnerships with state departments will allow for a quick and unified response.
"Let me also assure you that we are not some outside organization coming in to impose someone else's agenda on you," Cumpton said. "We are here to help you, not control you — hell, we are you."
Cumpton also said that anticipated missions might include helping set up community testing sites, operating those sites, transporting personnel and equipment and providing logistical support for local and state authorities.
Parson also announced 670 positive COVID-19 cases, up from 502 Thursday. As of Friday evening, there were 675 cases. Additionally, one new death was reported, bringing the state's total number of deaths to nine, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The state is also now reporting more detailed age statistics. Across the state, the age group with the greatest number of COVID-19 cases is 50–54, with 77 total cases at the time of the news conference, and the second largest age group is 20–24 year olds, with 70 total cases.
Boone County reached 45 cases Friday.
Randall Williams, the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, noted that about half of the cases in Missouri have been in St. Louis city and St. Louis County and that the clustering of cases in urban areas is an important pattern in Missouri and in the United States more generally.
Parson was also joined by Todd Richardson, the director of MO HealthNet, who Parson said has been tasked with coordinating state efforts related to support Missouri's health care systems, including gauging capacity, staffing and supply needs.
When asked how Missouri will bridge gaps in the number of needed hospital and ICU beds, Richardson said the state is focusing on expanding capacities in existing health care systems through methods such as reducing in-patient admissions and elective surgeries to free up beds.
Parson was again asked about whether or not he will implement a statewide stay-at-home order and said that they are following current CDC guidelines by telling people to stay home but that the situation changes daily, and his decision may change as well.