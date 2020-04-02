Calls about unemployment have reached an "unimaginable historical high," as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread through Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday.
Missouri’s Department of Labor has been receiving more than 100,000 calls a day related to unemployment, Parson said.
"We're very aware of the fact that people are struggling to get through to the Department of Labor," he said.
About 104,000 initial unemployment claims were accepted last week, he said. It’s more than double the 42,207 accepted the previous week.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri had reached 1,834, while Boone County cases had risen to 69 by 5 p.m. Thursday. As the numbers continue to rise statewide, Parson stressed personal responsibility over a statewide stay-at-home order.
"All the orders in the world — we can fight and we can print and we can send out, but at the end of the day, you as an individual are going to have to decide: Are you willing to protect somebody's life?" he asked. " Are you willing to keep people out of the hospital?"
He emphasized the difficulty of creating statewide policy that would work across rural and urban ares.
"Our state is so diverse, so every segment of the state is different," he said. "And it's very difficult sometimes to just put a blanket order in place."
The statewide "social distancing" order expires April 6. Parson said he would announce the plan going forward on Friday.
Parson also announced Thursday an executive order lifting penalties for late renewal on concealed carry licenses. Renewing the license requires visiting a sheriff's office in person.
"These people should not be penalized for staying home like they've been asked to," he said.
As the number of cases continues to increase, the Missouri National Guard has started to identify potential "alternate care facilities" to treat patients if hospitals become overwhelmed.
"The plan is to focus on the conversion of hotels first, so that an immediate surge capacity can be attained while simultaneously working on some larger venues to give the state's healthcare system the flexibility to quickly expand if needed," Missouri National Guard Gen. Levon Cumpton said.
In Missouri, the "larger venues" currently being assessed include the Mizzou Arena and the Hearnes Center, Missouri National Guard spokesperson Jonathan Klusmeyer said.
Parson said he would provide more details about hospitalization numbers in Friday's briefing.