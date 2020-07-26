Up to $22 million will be provided for Missouri nonprofit organizations in response to COVID-19 through a grant from the state government.
"This grant will ensure that they are able to continue helping those who need it most,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release Wednesday.
Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, according to the program guidelines:
- Located in Missouri.
- 501(c)(3) nonprofits, excluding hospitals, hospital foundations, schools, and post-secondary education institutions and foundations and animal charities.
- Registered to do business as a nonprofit in Missouri and in good standing with the Missouri Secretary of State.
- Have been in operation for at least one year prior to March 1, 2020.
Faith-based organizations are eligible upon meeting the following criteria:
- All of the above requirements are met.
- Organizations may not engage in inherently religious activities, such as worship, religious instruction or proselytization, as part of the programs or services funded through this grant.
- The organization does not require participation in religious services or activities to receive services.
- The organization does not discriminate against participants or prospective participants on the basis of religion or religious belief in providing services.
The maximum grant request is initially limited to $250,000.
Applicants must prove the necessities of the grant to help them provide services or the significance of their services in the community. The organization must also demonstrate its costs between March 1 and Nov. 15, 2020, according to Missouri Department of Economic Development's website.
Applicants can email their submissions at nonprofitrelief@ded.mo.gov. There will be two waves of applications
The first wave will be accepted from July 22 to Aug. 14. Eligible nonprofits are those providing services related to homelessness prevention, job training, food insecurity, at-risk youth, childcare and educational support.
The next round will be accepted from Aug. 19-28 and will be open to organizations that provide services not identified for wave one.