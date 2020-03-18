Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday ordered the April 7 municipal elections to be postponed until June 2 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parson issued an executive order calling for the delay at the request of Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft,
The executive order declares that ballots already printed for the April 7 election may be used in June.
“Given the growing concern surrounding COVID-19 and the large number of people elections attract, postponing Missouri’s municipal elections is a necessary step to help combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters,” Parson said in a news release. “Postponing an election is not easy, but we are all in this together."
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said on Tuesday that she would join election authorities in 45 other counties in the Western Appellate District of Missouri to petition the court to reschedule the election. Parson's order eliminates the need for that petition.
In Columbia, the municipal election ballot includes candidates for the First and Fifth ward seats on the Columbia City Council and for three positions on the Columbia school board. Town trustees, aldermen and school board members in smaller districts around Boone County also will be elected. Three incumbent members of the Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees also are seeking election to new terms.
Ashcroft thanked the governor for his quick action and election authorities for their cooperation.
The closing date to register to vote in the June 2 election remains March 11. The deadline to file as a write-in candidate for office remains 5 p.m. March 27.
The new deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is May 20. In-person absentee ballots can be cast until 5 p.m. June 1.
Military and overseas voters must request a ballot from their election authority by 5 p.m. May 29, and the deadline for local election authorities to make ballots available to such voters is April 18. Military and overseas ballots must be received by the election authority by June 5.