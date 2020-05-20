Columbia Public School Districts’ Grab-and-Go meal service will continue through July 31, according to an email to families from the district.

There will be no meal service on Monday or May 29, but service will be doubled up on Friday and May 28.

The program has operated since March 30 while school buildings have been closed. Sack breakfasts, lunches and optional snacks are provided at about 80 locations Monday through Friday.

Between 1,200 and 1,300 students had been served as of May 5.

School officially ends Thursday, and there is no in-person summer school.

