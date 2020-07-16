Customers will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering before entering many grocery stores in Columbia by next week.
Schnucks Markets, Gerbes Super Markets, Walmart and Sam’s Club have all announced that face coverings will be mandatory to enter their stores at some point next week.
Clovers Natural Market already has a face mask rule in place, and HyVee supermarkets require customers to abide by local regulations about masks.
The requirement by these companies comes in addition to a city ordinance that took effect last week mandating that masks be worn in public.
The Columbia City Council passed a mask ordinance, effective since July 10, to slow the spread of COVID-19. Individuals can be fined $15 each for not wearing a mask, and businesses can be fined $100 for each employee not wearing a mask under the ordinance.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has proved the effectiveness of cloth face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to an update July 16.
“Cloth face coverings may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others,” according to the CDC. “Cloth face coverings are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.”
Some nationwide and regional grocery store chains have laid out plans to require customers to wear masks or facial coverings.
SchnucksSchnuck Markets Inc. will require all customers, except for young children and people with certain medical conditions, to wear a face covering at all 113 locations in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. This requirement will take effect Monday, according to a news release Thursday from Schnucks .
The store will provide free masks for customers without a facial covering until the store runs out of supplies. Customers are also encouraged to have only one member of a household visit the store and comply with social distancing.
Employees will be trained before the implementation of the requirement, and signs will be displayed. Employees at the stores will help customers understand the rules, offer free masks and sanitize shopping carts from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, and during designated senior hours, the press release said.
Customers also have the option to use Schnucks Delivers for curbside pickup and home delivery service.
KrogerGerbes Super Markets, together with Dillons and Baker’s, all owned by Kroger Co., will require all customers at all locations to wear a mask before entering the stores, effective Wednesday, according to a news release from the Kroger Co.
Customers who are unable to wear a mask because of medical reasons are encouraged to consider alternative options such as a face shield or facial covering, the release said. For those who can’t wear a mask or any other alternative options, the store requests them to use pickup or delivery. The grocery pickup service is free.
WalmartWalmart and Sam’s Club will start requiring their customers to wear face coverings on Monday. The employees will be trained, and signs will be posted before the requirement goes into effect, according to a press release Wednesday from Walmart Inc.
Walmart will have health ambassadors who receive special training on customer service near the entrance to work with customers without a face covering. The ambassadors — in black polo shirts — will help those customers without masks find a solution, according to the release.
At Sam’s Clubs, employees will remind members who do not have a face covering about the store’s new requirement. The store will offer free masks to its members who do not have one. Members can also buy masks in the store.
Hy-VeeHy-Vee Corp. as a company has not implemented any mask requirement for its customers, but stores in areas where a mask ordinance has been passed are required to abide by the rules, said Christina Gayman, director of public relations for Hy-Vee.
The employees in Columbia, where a mask ordinance has been passed, will ask the customers without a mask or facial covering to wear one or provide them with the option to purchase a mask at the store, Gayman said. The stores in Columbia post signs at the entrance to remind customers of the ordinance.
The employees will work with the customers who are exempted from the ordinance in a case-by-case situation, Gayman said.
Clovers Natural MarketClovers Natural Market requires all customers to wear masks before entering the store and offers free masks to those who do not have one. The market started this requirement before the council passed the ordinance, according to a previous Missourian story.
The market has implemented other safety measures, including a limit on the number of people in the store and the quantity of certain items, according to its website.
Several other markets operating in Columbia did not respond to requests for comment on their mask policies.