It is the third time Aedan Benskin has attended the youth ham auction. He arrived early on Saturday with his family at the Hallsville Fairgrounds’ Bob Lemone Building. He and his family took pictures of his cured ham, which got a 93 out of 100 score.
For Benskin's mother, Terri Benskin, Saturday's ham auction event is a good educational opportunity for her son.
"It teaches him about the curing process," she said. "He really enjoys doing it. It is also a good family opportunity for us."
They have family recipes, so Benskin gets the chance to learn from his grandfather's and his great-grandfather's recipes.
There were 18 hams chosen for Saturday's auction from that morning's judging. Before the auction, the hams were displayed on a white table in front of the spectator seats. All of them were scored equal to or higher than 93 points in the afternoon's judging. The grand champion received 96 points.
Due to the pandemic and the cancellation of the Boone County Fair Ham Breakfast, the ham sale did not attract as many people as it did in previous years. But there were still around 80 people who showed up at the auction.
Elaine George, the chairperson of the Boone County ham show, expressed her gratitude to her team Saturday.
"We have a great community to make sure that everything is going well according to our plan," she said.
The auction lasted about 50 minutes. The ham from Nicole Sjostrand, the grand champion, sold for $2,200. The total amount of money raised from the auction was $18,100.
Julie Holle, one of the participants at the auction, came to support the auction despite the fact her daughter has been grown up and does not attend the event any more. She said it is good to see people came to support kids and youth despite the pandemic.
"The auction raised a lot of money. There is a lot of good support for the children," she said.