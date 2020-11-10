New hospital status indicators

Individual hospitals will submit daily reports to Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Department indicating their status (i.e., red, yellow or green), and the COVID-19 Info hub will reflect the compilation of these three reports.

If at least two of the hospitals are in one category, then the COVID-19 Info Hub will display that color. However, if one hospital's status is red, then the dashboard status will be yellow.

Green: Hospitals are within licensed bed capacity and accepting transfer patients.

Yellow: Hospitals are within standard capacity but delaying non-emergency patient transfers and non-urgent procedures and operations.

Red: Hospitals are exceeding standard capacity or experiencing diversions or delays for more than two days.