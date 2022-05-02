Starting Monday afternoon, the Columbia/Boone County Health Department will no longer display total Missouri COVID-19 cases, deaths and cases by school district on its information hub, according to a news release.
The Public Health and Human Services Department will also remove citizen tests and positivity rate charts from the hub.
This change in the reporting of COVID-19 data follows the state's move to recognize COVID-19 as an endemic disease and shift focus to surveillance, rather than individual case reporting, the news release said.
Along with these changes, providers are no longer required to report negative tests. That data is used to calculate the local positivity rate. Cases by catchment counties will now link to the Missouri COVID-19 dashboard.
The Health Department has recorded 44,618 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. It will continue to update the hub Mondays through Fridays, including updates to the total number of cases and the number of new cases reported in the past two days.
MU Health Care didn't have anyone in the hospital with COVID-19 on Monday morning. MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze said that last week, there was one day that less than 8% of the over 100 people tested by MU Health Care, tested positive.
Boone Health spokesperson Ben Cornelius said there were three patients with COVID-19 at Boone Hospital as of Monday morning.