Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is changing the way it reports countywide COVID-19 data, citing staffing concerns and updated CDC guidance.
In its announcement Wednesday, the health department reported there have been 10,348 positive tests since Dec. 31, 2021. In 2021, there were a total of 15,086 cases for the year through Dec. 30. These preliminary numbers show 2022 cases represent 68.59% of cases reported in all of 2021.
The health department reported four additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the total for the county to 198 since the pandemic began.
The updated COVID-19 Information Hub will be available online later this week after nearly a week with no daily updates. Data from the days where the system was being updated will be shown on the new webpage.
The hub will be dropping several previously reported statistics. These include the number of current active cases and the total number of cases removed from isolation. And although the total number of hospitalizations in the county will still be reported, it will no longer be indicated how many of these cases are Boone County residents.
At a Thursday news conference, Health Department spokesperson Sara Humm said rising cases from the omicron variant have caused staffing shortages and a higher workload for case trackers, necessitating the changes to the Information Hub.
When prioritizing what data to report, Humm said, “We want to make sure that we’re providing data that is helpful to people but that is still manageable for our staff.”
Dropping active case count, adding home test reports
The Information Hub will now “report data based on the date the COVID-19 test was collected with a 48-hour delay,” according to a Wednesday news release. This new method of data collection will “show the number of people who tested positive on a specific date.”
Because of the change, the number of current active cases will no longer be reported. Since the department will be making frequent updates to case numbers as they come in, the number of current active cases would be distorted.
If a person takes a test on Monday, the test will usually be analyzed by the labs on Wednesday. Under the previous system, this person would be recorded as COVID-19 positive on Wednesday. The future system will record this person as one of Monday’s COVID-19 cases.
Humm said the delay was partly due to lag time between when a test is taken and when it is analyzed in a lab, as well as the time taken for results to reach the department.
For positive test results that come in after the 48-hour lag, the Health Department will update the case counts on the Information Hub continuously. This means the number of cases for each day will be subjected to revision.
“Say we have on a Wednesday, we say, 100 cases,” Humm said, “the next day it may show 124 for that date.”
Humm also cited confusion as another reason for dropping the active case count.
“Since the CDC changed their guidance that says you can technically leave isolation at five days if you don’t have any symptoms or if your symptoms are improving,” she said, “technically someone may not be considering themself as an active case anymore, we would still be considering them as an active case in our system until they reach that full 10 days.”
One new statistic that will be shown on the updated Information Hub will be the number of reported positive at-home COVID-19 tests. Residents can self-report through an online system . Once the new Information Hub is available, there will be a separate box specifically reporting the number of positive at-home test results.
Some reporting statistics will remain the same, such as the positivity rate and the number of current total COVID hospitalizations in county hospitals.
Hospital impact
It’s unclear how new reporting policies will affect MU Health Care’s tracking of the omicron variant, since its incident command team relies on data from its own COVID-19 testing site.
Spokesperson Eric Maze said the system feels “very confident in the information that we have at our disposal to make decisions for MU Health Care.”
To track the progress of the variant, “our tracking system is just looking mainly at the numbers,” said Laura Hesemann, vice chair of clinical affairs. “We see how many patients are hospitalized, how many are coming in, how long they’re staying.”
The variant is causing the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations to rise, Hesemann said, because it “spreads so much more quickly than the previous variants.”
Hesemann noted that fewer patients who come in infected with the omicron variant require intensive care, and fewer numbers of patients require a ventilator.
There are currently 192 COVID-19 patients in Boone County hospitals with 32 in the ICU and 11 on ventilators.