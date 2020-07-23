Columbia residents can now check the COVID-19 numbers themselves through a mobile-friendly information hub, offered by the Health Department.
The hub on its website is an addition to Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department's previous desktop version.
The COVID-19 Information Hub includes the number of positive cases, people who have been removed from isolation, people in quarantine and the number of dead.
The Five-Day Average graph shows the average number of positive cases in five-day increments since March 13. Users can also see how the number of COVID-19 tests and positive rate has changed daily since May 1.
Pie charts show the distribution of positive cases by source of exposure, sex, age and race.
Residents who don't understand the terms used by the Health Department can look at the “COVID-19 Definitions” section in the information hub, which has clear explanations of terms like close contact, community spread, contact tracing and incubation period.
In addition, the information hub offers the number of positive cases by ZIP code and hospital status.
The statistics posted on the COVID-19 Information Hub are updated by 5 p.m. every day, according to the city of Columbia.