Thursday saw 110 new COVID-19 cases in Boone County, the highest number reported in the past week.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services reported four new COVID-19 deaths in the past week.
The dates of death ranged from Aug. 7 to Aug. 25. Two people in their forties, one person in their sixties and another in their seventies died.
The overall capacity status for Boone County hospitals remained yellow, which indicates they are operating within their standard capacity but delaying non-emergency patient transfers and procedures.
The number of patients undergoing medical treatment for COVID-19 amounted to 125. Of those hospitalized, 18 patients were Boone County residents.
Hospitals reported 37 people required intensive care, and 14 were on ventilators.
The week's percentage of fully vaccinated Boone County residents rose from about 50%. Those who have received at least a single dose of the vaccine stood at about 56.2%.
This is the first of the new weekly COVID-19 check-ins on the ongoing trends in Boone County.