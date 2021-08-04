One death due to COVID-19 was reported Wednesday, according to a tweet from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Boone County to 121. The person was in the 50-54 age group and died on June 24. This is the third death reported in the past week.
In Boone County, there were 935 active cases Wednesday, with 120 new cases added to the total.
Statistic charts on the COVID-19 Information Hub show a drop in new cases reported from April through mid-June. Then, rates began to climb to levels not seen since January, with a high of 170 new cases reported on July 20.
There are 110 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in local hospitals, 22 of whom are Boone County residents. Forty-one patients are in intensive care units, and 22 require a ventilator.
Hospital capacity was operating at a yellow status Wednesday, meaning they were within standard bed capacity and delaying non-emergent patient transfers and procedures.
A problem with reporting will prevent the number of deaths from updating in the Information Hub, the tweet said. The Health Department hopes the issue will be resolved Thursday.