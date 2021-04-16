If you speak Spanish and are looking to get vaccinated, there is a new opportunity for the Hispanic/Latino community in Boone County.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services plans to host a COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinic for the Spanish-speaking community April 17.
The event will take place at Sacred Heart Church on 105 Waugh Street and is free to all residents over 18 years old. Documentation and proof of health insurance are not required.
If interested, residents should email covidespanol@como.gov or call 573-874-7645.
____
Si habla español y desea vacunarse, existe una nueva oportunidad para la comunidad Hispana/Latina en el condado de Boone.
El Departamento de Salud Pública y Servicios Humanos del Condado de Columbia/Boone esta teniendo una clínica de vacunación COVID-19 para residentes que hablan español el 17 de abril.
El evento será en la Iglesia del Sagrado Corazón en 105 Waugh Street y es gratis para todos los residentes mayores de 18 años. No se requiere documentación ni prueba de seguro médico.
Si están interesados, residentes deben enviar un correo electrónico a covidespanol@como.gov o llamar al 573-874-7645.