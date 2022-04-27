Children and adults can suffer from medical anxieties that may prevent them from seeking medical care, said the Columbia/Boone County Public Health nurse supervisor Trina Teacutter.
To try to assist people with medical anxiety, the Health Department is hosting the COVID-19 vaccine comfort clinic on Saturday.
The goal of the clinic is to offer a “sensory-friendly” environment for Columbia residents while they get their vaccination shots.
“More kids have a fear of needles than most adults, but still about 25% of adults have that fear that sometimes even prevents them from getting medical care,” Teacutter said.
Operating from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1005 W. Worley St., the clinic will offer private rooms, distraction tools, extra personnel and other accommodations to make getting vaccinated as comfortable as possible.
All ages are welcome, and both primary and booster shots will be available.
“It’s really for anybody,” Teacutter said.
To reduce medical anxiety, the clinic will offer vaccination shots in rooms that don’t look like doctor’s offices. A low-light room will also be available to help patients avoid overstimulation.
Some of the clinic’s solutions are simple. Each appointment will take a little more time, so patients do not feel rushed.
“We have lots of fun distraction toys and tools that are options for people to help them focus on something other than getting the shot at that moment,” Teacutter said.
The idea for the clinic came from Tracey Bathe, a health educator and child life specialist who worked with the department. Teacutter said Bathe was motivated by her experiences with people that did not get the COVID-19 vaccine because of fear of needles or general medical anxiety.
It was also Bathe’s idea to partner with students at MU. Students will volunteer to provide stress-reducing activities before and after the vaccination occurs.
These activities could be movies, coloring books or medical dolls. Children can pretend to be a nurse themselves and give a shot to the doll, Teacutter said, calling it “play therapy.”
Teacutter would like to see if there’s more interest in the future.
“We would love ... to collaborate with the child life specialist students again to have a special clinic such as this for other vaccinations in the future,” Teacutter said.