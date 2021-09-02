With flu season approaching, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will no longer regularly be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
After Sep. 15, the department will be focused on annual, school-based flu shot clinics, the agency stated in a news release.
The Health Department said it will announce new COVID-19 vaccination opportunities as they occur, and vaccine information can be found at como.gov/covidvaccine.
During the weeks of Sept. 6 and Sept. 13, there will be multiple opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations at community clinics. No appointment is required. The clinics will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Vaccines are free and do not require a form of ID or health insurance. A parental consent form is required for those younger than 18. Anyone 12 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone 18 or older is eligible for Johnson & Johnson.
Those receiving the vaccine at community clinics will get a free ticket to Six Flags St. Louis. Additionally, those interested can register for Missouri’s vaccine incentive program, MO VIP.
COVID-19 vaccine community clinics are listed below:
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St., Columbia.
- Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane, Columbia.
- Midway Travel Plaza, 6401 W. Highway 40, Columbia.
Harrisburg Christian Church, 201 Sexton St., Harrisburg.