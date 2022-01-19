As more people take advantage of at-home COVID-19 testing, Health Department staff are working to rollout a new online reporting system.
Because people aren't required to report at-home tests, Public Health and Human Services Department spokesperson Sara Humm said it's difficult for the department to know the true spread of COVID in the community.
"It's hard to say what the gap is," Humm said. "With at-home tests, we don't know how many people are taking them and how many people are testing positive."
With the new online system, Boone County residents will be able to report their positive test results, as well as receive information about the recommended isolation period.
Until the system is completed, people who test positive with an at-home test can call or email the department about their positive result.
Contact Tracing
More cases means more contact tracing. And Humm said the department's case investigation and contact tracing team are doing everything they can to get in touch with possibly exposed individuals.
At a Columbia City Council meeting Tuesday evening, Health Department Director Stephanie Browning said case investigators try to prioritize tracing cases that could lead to particularly high transmission, like those in school-aged children or people who live in congregate settings.
As reported cases continue to rise, however, department staff has found themselves strained to reach everyone by phone.
"Even when case numbers are manageable for our team, we still don't always reach everyone because not everyone answers our phone calls," Humm said.
The department currently relies on mailing information to positive cases that they are unable to reach by phone. Browning told the council that the department is looking for ways to streamline this process.
"We're going to try to automate (the contact tracing)," Browning told the council, calling the current process "unsustainable."