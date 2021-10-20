Patients awaiting a COVID-19 booster vaccine can “mix and match” doses, or receive a dose from a different company than the one they initially received.
On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses. The FDA also approved the boosters as interchangeable, allowing for a “mix and match” strategy.
According to Laura Morris, M.D. and the co-chair of vaccines at MU Health Care, while some people have less of a reason to exercise this ability than others, mixing and matching could boost immunity or take advantage of vaccine supply.
“For patients who got an mRNA vaccine as their first primary series, it doesn’t look like mixing and matching benefits them,” Morris said. “It’s also not likely to be unsafe in any way, but it’s reasonable to get a booster dose of whichever primary series they had.”
Patients who should most strongly consider mixing doses are those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Whereas Moderna and Pfizer vaccines come in a multi-dose series and are made using mRNA, Johnson & Johnson is a single dose vaccine that is made using an adenovirus.
“Johnson & Johnson has had a little bit lower effectiveness for preventing severe infections throughout,” Morris said, “so we already knew that that the effectiveness of that single dose was lower than the mRNA vaccines.”
Neither the FDA nor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have spoken on whether Johnson & Johnson recipients are encouraged to actively seek out an mRNA booster.
Morris said initial studies indicate receiving a Moderna or Pfizer booster after first receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine is more beneficial to patients than receiving the Johnson & Johnson booster.
“There are some studies that are mixing and giving a second dose of Pfizer or a second dose of Moderna to patients who get a first dose of J&J,” Morris said. “It looks like, based on blood tests on antibody levels, that their antibodies get boosted higher if they get an mRNA vaccine as their second dose.”
While these study findings are encouraging, it’s too early to tell whether or not mixing doses will help prevent hospitalization and death.
One reason mid-Missouri residents might consider receiving a different booster is access to the dose that aligns with their original vaccine.
According to Morris, MU Health is only receiving an allotted 25 doses a week of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Meanwhile, there is an abundance of Moderna and Pfizer.
Morris said giving a second dose of something else to patients who originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will enable the hospital to administer doses more efficiently.
Booster vaccines won’t harm anyone, but some people can benefit from them more than others.
Healthy young adults are still well protected by their initial dose. Meanwhile, vulnerable communities, such as adults over 50 and people with underlying chronic conditions, would benefit most from receiving a booster.
“The older a patient is, the more the booster will help them,” Morris said.
Morris emphasized that vaccinating those who have yet to receive their initial doses will have more of an impact on the community than booster vaccines.
Even after receiving a booster, this may not be the last of COVID-19 vaccinations. Although it’s difficult to tell for now, it is possible that booster vaccines to prevent COVID-19 will become a part of the nation’s autumn routine.
Morris said it is “moderately likely that we will need to continue to study and potentially re-boost our vaccines.”