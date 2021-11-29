Concerns about a new coronavirus variant, called omicron, have led world leaders to take pre-emptive measures. Locally, health officials have been left to monitor the situation as information about the variant remains inconclusive.
“I think there’s a lot that we don’t know just yet,” Laura Morris, co-chair of the COVID-19 vaccine committee at MU Health, said at a press conference Monday.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labeled the omicron variant a “variant of concern,” the first mutation of coronavirus to garner that classification since the delta variant.
Omicron was first detected in South Africa and has been detected in several other countries, including the U.K. and Canada. As of Monday, it has not been detected in the United States.
Morris attributed omicron’s accelerated classification as a variant of concern to the potential of the variant to be more infectious, as well as the possibility it could be more resistant to vaccines, though both of those possibilities remain unconfirmed.
“We simply don’t know the firm answers to that yet,” Morris said. “What we really need is a little more time to see how patients’ symptoms with this variant play out.”
Robin Blount, chief medical officer at Boone Health, believes the variant is too new — having only been discovered within the month — for there to be speculation on the situation.
“There’s really a lot to be learned about it before we can say much,” Blount said.
Boone Health, like MU Health, has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases recently and currently has 26 COVID-19 patients in its hospital. Boone Health has remained dynamic in its response to any new variants.
“It’s actually ongoing — we’ve never not been planning for whatever is happening next with COVID,” Blount said.
The hospital has a plan in place to cut back on elective surgeries, or surgeries that can safely be postponed, to free up space in the hospital for COVID-19 patients should an omicron-related spike occur, Blount said.
Morris didn’t expect a lack of health care or vaccines to be a major concern should an omicron outbreak occur.
“We’ve really been able to disperse vaccines out to our community,” Morris said. “We still have more vaccine to give than people who want it.”
President Joe Biden gave an address regarding the variant Monday, saying omicron was “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” The Washington Post reported. Biden also issued a presidential proclamation Friday that suspended entry into the country for travelers from eight African nations.
Sara Humm, public information specialist for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human services, advised residents to stay safe while health experts work to figure out the new variant.
“While there is still information to learn about the omicron variant, the risk mitigation strategies as recommended by the CDC remain the same,” Humm said in an email Monday.