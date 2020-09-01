MU Health Care is reopening its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site next to the Hearnes Center in the Mizzou Softball Stadium parking lot Wednesday.
The site is reopening to meet the increased demand for testing, according to an MU Health Care news release. Testing volumes at the Mizzou North site have increased by almost 100 tests per day in the past two weeks. Longer lines and wait times forced staff to stop accepting cars to accommodate everyone already in line before the site closed for the day.
Patients must have a provider’s order to be tested. Jonathan Heidt, an MU Health Care emergency physician, cited patients arriving without one as the main reason wait times have increased.
“It reduces the number of tests we can perform in a day,” Heidt said. “It’s critically important that patients get prescreened and receive the required provider order prior to going to a drive-thru location.”
To obtain an order, patients can contact their primary care provider or call the newly established screening phone line at 573-884-0948 . There is no charge for a phone assessment.
Patients can also complete virtual assessments through Mizzou Quick Care or at muhealthvideovisits.org, which will cost up to $59 depending on insurance.
The operating hours for the Hearnes Center and Mizzou North testing locations will be the same: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.