After 35 years in the Columbia hospitality industry, Kathy and Ed Baker have decided to move on.
The Holiday Inn Executive Center at Columbia Mall is undergoing a management transition from the Bakers to Driftwood Hospitality Management.
“We poured our lives into creating a business that could thrive and give back to the community,” Kathy Baker said in a Facebook post on Monday, describing the extenuating circumstances that forced her and her husband, Ed Baker, to sell the hotel.
These reasons included losing business to competitors outside Columbia, having local events canceled without collecting cancellation fees and the “arbitrary restrictions” the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services placed on businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Baker’s Facebook post.
The hotel will continue doing business as usual during the transition, said Megan McConachie, strategic communications manager at the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“That hotel is one of our larger hotels and has a lot of meeting space,” McConachie said, adding that its prime location near Stadium Boulevard and Interstate 70 made it easily accessible.
Over the summer the Bakers were among some Columbia business owners who publicly opposed the city’s health directive that capped meetings held in hotels at 10 people instead of allowing up to 10% of the maximum occupancy for buildings of 10,000 square feet or more, according to a previous Missourian report.
After Health Director Stephanie Browning, announced a reopening plan for the city in late April, Ed Baker hosted a meeting of business owners at the Holiday Inn to discuss the new rules, which he believed to be unfair as other establishments didn’t have to abide by the 10-person limit, according to a previous Missourian report.
During the meeting, business owners, including Paul Prevo, the owner of Tiger Tots Child Development Center, began collecting money to fund a lawsuit against Browning, as they believed her restrictions on certain types of businesses and gathering sizes harmed small businesses in Columbia.
In May, Ed Baker worried that his business would not be able to stay afloat if the Health Department’s rules remained in effect. He said his business had between 170 and 210 employees at the beginning of the year and by May was down to 10.
“We are heartbroken, and feel profound sadness for the team of employees who fought with us to keep the business alive,” Kathy Baker said in a Facebook post.
McConachie said that while the pandemic is affecting tourism in Columbia, it’s also doing so in every city in the country.
“We have a great working relationship with our hotels, so they know they can reach out to us for help,” said McConachie.
The Bakers surrendered management of the Holiday Inn Executive Center on Friday.
“The Columbia that we are leaving today is far different from the city we returned to in 1985,” Kathy Baker said. “We will miss the people we have come to know, love, and respect in this community.”