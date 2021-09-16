Columbia's community development division is preparing to spend nearly $2.2 million in federal funds designed to address homelessness.
The special American Rescue Plan Act funds — called HOME-ARP — are separate from to the $25 million in ARPA funding awarded to the city. Use of that sum is currently being debated by the City Council.
The $2.2 million comes from a separate part of ARPA called the "Homelessness Assistance and Supportive Services Programs," granted from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
"Those funds are dedicated to the issues of homelessness and persons at risk of becoming homeless," said Timothy Teddy, the city's director of community development.
There are four broad categories governing how the money can be used:
- development of affordable housing.
- acquiring shelter, which may be turned into permanent affordable housing or emergency shelter.
- supportive services to qualifying populations, including housing, counseling and homeless prevention services.
- rental assistance for tenants.
"(Rental assistance) is something the Columbia Housing Authority does," Teddy said. "They will definitely be eligible for some funding."
Columbia Housing Authority began in 1956 and is Boone County's leading affordable housing advisor. CHA has already requested a portion of the funds.
"We're requesting $1.2 million," said Randy Cole, CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority. "Certainly, we could put it all to use."
Cole said a growing number of low-income families are becoming homeless or housing-insecure because of market conditions and the pandemic. He said CHA's priority among the four categories is investments in housing infrastructure, both acquiring existing housing stock and building new stock.
"There is not enough affordable housing units on the market to match a person to an available property, just because the available housing stock is so scarce," Cole said. "Putting money into additional rent assistance is just, it's not going to do what it needs to do."
"We need more affordable housing," he continued. "That's where we're going to request funds and that's what the community needs."
According to a report by the National Alliance to End Homelessness, these funds will be available through September of 2025, except for administration funds.
"We're still reviewing it," Teddy said. "Discussing how to proceed, determining who is the eligible population or target population."
Teddy said details on the public process for HOME-ARP in Columbia will be released soon.